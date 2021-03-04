Deepfakes have started to appear everywhere – from viral celebrity face swaps to impersonations of political leaders.

Millions got their first taste of the technology when they saw former US president Barack Obama using an expletive to describe then-president Donald Trump, or actor Bill Hader shape shifting on a late-night talk show.

Earlier this week, social media went into a frenzy after deepfakes surfaced of actor Tom Cruise in a series of TikTok videos that appear to show him doing a magic trick and playing golf, all with a smoothness that was unsettlingly realistic.

What are deepfakes?

A deepfake is an artificial intelligence (AI) generated video or audio clip of a real person doing or saying fictional things. A computer uses “deep learning” algorithms to learn the movements or sounds of two different recordings and combine them and produce realistic-looking fake media.

There are several methods to create deepfakes.

The most common relies on the use of deep neural networks involving autoencoders that employ a face-swapping technique. The autoencoder program is tasked with studying video clips to understand what a person looks like from a variety of angles and environmental conditions, and then maps that person onto an individual in a target video by finding common features.

Another form of machine learning used is known as Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), which rely on studying large amounts of data to detect and improve on any flaws in the deepfake over multiple rounds, making it even tougher to be decoded.

The technology itself is nothing new. It’s part of how major Hollywood network studios include actors in roles after they’ve died and a major part of how 3D movies are made. It’s also how gaming companies let players control their favourite athletes.

Fake futures

What is new is that the process has become cheaper and widely accessible.

The amount of deepfake content is growing at an alarming rate: DeepTrace technologies counted 7,964 videos deepfake videos online at the start of 2019, and by the end of the year it had nearly doubled to 14,678.

Since deepfakes emerged in late 2017, several apps and software generating deepfakes such as DeepFace lab, FakeApp and Face Swap have become readily available and the pace of innovation has only accelerated.

And companies have moved swiftly to monetise it.