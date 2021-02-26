WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens of fighters killed in Yemen clashes – government sources
Pro-government forces repelled the Houthi advances and reported heavy fighting that lasted "more than eight hours" in the Ablah region south of Marib city, a military source said.
Dozens of fighters killed in Yemen clashes – government sources
FILE PHOTO: A pro-government tribal fighter sits in a position where he fights against the Houthis in Marib, Yemen on October 2, 2020. / Reuters Archive
February 26, 2021

Over 60 fighters have been killed in clashes in Yemen between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and government forces in the strategic northern province of Marib, government sources said.

The dead included at least 27 pro-government forces and 34 Houthi rebels, a government source told AFP, adding it was the "most violent" day of clashes since fighting erupted earlier this month.

The rebels moved into hills near a dam southwest of the city of Marib – the last major toehold in the north for Yemen's Saudi-backed government – with the area witnessing "the fiercest battles," according to the source.

A military source said that pro-government forces repelled the Houthi advances and reported heavy fighting that lasted "more than eight hours" in the Ablah region south of Marib city.

There was loss of life on both sides, the military source added.

Recommended

Earlier this month, the Iran-backed Houthis resumed a push to capture the city of Marib, which lies close to some of Yemen's richest oil fields.

Its capture would be a major prize for the rebels.

READ MORE: Yemen's Houthi rebels move to seize Marib region

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza