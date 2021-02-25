Members of a group supporting Myanmar’s military junta have attacked and injured people protesting against the army’s seizure of power that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi

Several people were injured in the attacks in Myanmar's largest city on Thursday.

The chaos complicates an already intractable standoff between the military and a protest movement that has been staging large-scale demonstrations daily to have Suu Kyi’s government restored to power.

The anti-coup protesters held fresh nationwide rallies against the military rule with doctors, lawyers and more students joining in.

The army seized power earlier this month after alleging fraud in a November 8 election swept by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD).

She was detained along with much of the party leadership and other lawmakers.

UK imposes more sanctions

Britain announced further sanctions against members of Myanmar's military.

The British Foreign Office said it would sanction a further six military figures, adding to 19 previously listed, and that the trade ministry would work to ensure British businesses do not trade with Myanmar's military-owned companies.

"Today's package of measures sends a clear message to the military regime in Myanmar that those responsible for human rights violations will be held to account, and the authorities must hand back control to a government elected by the people of Myanmar," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

Continuing protests

There have been about three weeks of daily protests and on Thursday students pledged to rally in the commercial hub of Yangon, with demonstrators urged to bring text books promoting military education so they can destroy them at the protest.

Many professionals and government workers have also joined civil disobedience campaigns, with doctors due to hold a protest on Thursday as part of a so-called "white coat revolution."

A rights group said as of Wednesday 728 people had been arrested, charged or sentenced in relation to the protests.

Myanmar's security forces have shown more restraint compared with earlier crackdowns against people who pushed for democracy during almost half a century of direct military rule.

Military chief General Min Aung Hlaing has said this week authorities were following a democratic path in dealing with the protests and police were using minimal force, such as rubber bullets, state media reported.

Nonetheless, three protesters and one policeman have been killed in violence at rallies.

Facebook bans Myanmar military

Facebook on Thursday said it had banned the junta from using its Facebook and Instagram platforms with immediate effect.

"Events since the February 1 coup, including deadly violence, have precipitated a need for this ban," Facebook said in a blog post. "We believe the risks of allowing the Tatmadaw (Myanmar army) on Facebook and Instagram are too great."

The US tech giant said it would also ban all "Tadmadaw-linked commercial entities" from advertising on its platforms.

Diplomatic rush

On the diplomatic front, Indonesia's foreign minister said on Wednesday she held intensive talks with the Myanmar military and representatives of the ousted elected government in a bid to end the crisis over the February 1 coup.

Indonesia has taken the lead within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in efforts to resolve Myanmar's turmoil. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, for talks in the Thai capital.

Indonesia's interventions have raised suspicion among Myanmar democracy activists who fear dealing with the junta would confer legitimacy on it and its bid to scrap the November election.

Retno, speaking to reporters in Bangkok, said the wellbeing of the people of Myanmar was the top priority.