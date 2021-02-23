The UN’s atomic watchdog has said its inspectors have confirmed that Iran has started enriching uranium up to 20 percent purity, a technical step away from weapons-grade levels.

It’s the latest in a string of violations of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported in a confidential document distributed to member countries and seen by The Associated Press on Tuesday that as of February 16, Iran had added 17.6 kilograms (38.8 pounds) of uranium enriched to 20 percent to its stockpile.

Overall, it increased its stockpile of enriched uranium to 2,967.8 kilograms (6,542.9 pounds), up from 2,442.9 kilograms (5,385.7 pounds) reported on Nov. 2.

The nuclear deal signed in 2015 with the United States, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, allows Iran only to keep a stockpile of 202.8 kilograms (447 pounds). It also allows enrichment only up to 3.67 percent.

Restriction on inspections

Iran has officially started restricting international inspections of its nuclear facilities, state TV reported on Tuesday, a bid to pressure European countries and US President Joe Biden's administration to lift crippling economic sanctions and restore the deal.

World powers slammed the restrictions as a “dangerous” move.