Over the last forty years, the world has seen an increase in the number of emerging infectious diseases nearly four times what was once considered normal. Even as the global health community grapples with Covid-19, other infectious diseases are being reported around the world.

Even as the World Health Organization announces it expects the coronavirus pandemic to end in early 2022, most scientists agree that the world is not ready for the next pandemic.

The big concern is that while most new outbreaks are usually manageable, public health infrastructure is either overwhelmed or entirely focused on countering Covid-19, which has caused over 110 million infections and over 2.4 million deaths worldwide.

Here are the infectious diseases that you should know about.

1. Ebola

Ebola is transmitted by a species of fruit bats that live in forests. While the virus is dangerous, it is not transmitted through the air like Covid-19, but rather through contact with the bodily fluids of someone infected by Ebola.

In 2020, the 10th outbreak of the Ebola virus took place in the Democratic Republic of Congo since 2018. More critically, it remains unknown if the current Ebola vaccine is effective against other variants of the virus.

As of February 14, 2021, Guinea’s ministry of health reported multiple cases of Ebola virus to the WHO, after patients showed symptoms of fever, vomiting, bleeding, and diarrhea. Seven cases exist, 5 of whom have since died. The seven are estimated to have come into contact with 192 other people.

The WHO flagged the outbreak as a ‘high-risk’ event, because of the region’s limited capacities that are already taxed by yellow fever and measles outbreak, and because no one knows the origin or duration of the outbreak.

2. Influenza

In November 2020, bird flu (H5N8) was reported as spreading between birds in Europe at an alarming rate. Russian News Agency TASS reported that the bird flu has now crossed over into humans, after seven poultry farm workers were discovered to be infected on February 20 2021.

All seven patients only suffered mild symptoms, and are reported to be recovering. The WHO is closely monitoring the outbreak, and says that while the virus can cross from birds to humans, it cannot be transmitted between humans for now, unless it mutates. H5N8 has also been reported in chickens ranging throughout Europe, China, India, and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, swine flu (H3N2) was reported in the US as early as January 13 2021, with the initial infected child and their family making a full recovery. Vaccines against the flu are ineffective against swine flu, which is further compounded by the vulnerability of pigs to other flu viruses originating from birds, humans or other pigs.

At times, pigs can be infected with more than one flu at the same time. If this occurs, it is possible for the viruses to mix and create a new virus.

In 2009, H1N1, a swine flu strain caused a regional epidemic that never reached the heights of the current Covid-19 pandemic.