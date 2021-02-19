WORLD
3 MIN READ
China: Four soldiers died in June clash on India border
At least 20 Indian soldiers were also killed in mid-June in a brutal, high-altitude border battle in the Galwan valley in one of the deadliest clashes between the two sides in recent decades.
China: Four soldiers died in June clash on India border
Overview of deployments along areas known as Finger 7 and Finger 8, at Pangong Tso, in this handout satellite image provided by Maxar dated February 16, 2021. / Reuters
February 19, 2021

China's Defence Ministry has named four soldiers killed in a brawl with Indian forces last year, the first confirmation of deaths by Beijing from the border clash that also killed at least 20 Indian soldiers.

The Chinese soldiers "sacrificed themselves" during the June confrontation in the contested Galwan Valley border area with Indian troops, the ministry said.

In mid-June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a brutal, high-altitude border battle in the Galwan valley in one of the deadliest clashes between the two sides in recent decades.

Beijing at the time acknowledged that the clash had resulted in casualties but did not confirm if any Chinese soldiers died.

READ MORE:India, China begin pulling back from contested Pangong lake area

Border tensions

Battalion commander Chen Hongjun and three other soldiers have been given posthumous awards, the Defence Ministry said.

It blamed the battle in June on "foreign troops blatantly violating the consensus reached with us and crossing the line to set up tents."

Recommended

It said Chinese troops were able to drive their adversaries away in a "significant victory," and that the Indian side "ran away with their heads in their hands, abandoning numerous border-crossing and injured or dead personnel."

Beijing and New Delhi later sent tens of thousands of extra troops to the border.

China's Foreign Ministry on Friday said Beijing had released the details to show "truth and facts."

"India has repeatedly exaggerated and hyped up the relevant issue of deaths, and distorted facts to mislead international public opinion," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

It is unclear if China suffered any other casualties during the clash.

The two sides said last week they had agreed to "disengage" along the border area.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the agreement would "substantially restore the situation to that existing prior to commencement of the stand-off last year."

READ MORE: India, China accuse each other of 'provocation' at disputed border

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza