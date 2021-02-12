Turkish crew members who were kidnapped in January following a pirate attack on a cargo ship off Nigeria's coast have been freed.

The 15 sailors are now safe and in Nigeria, according to CNN Turk citing shipping company Boden’s Director General Levent Karsan.

Borealis Maritime and Boden Maritime stated that the entire crew was now safe and in contact with their families, adding that they would return to Turkey as soon as possible.

"We thank the Turkish and Nigerian governments for their support during these challenging three weeks, all government agencies and officials, the entire Borealis community working on land and at sea, and everyone who helped us solve this problem," the statement said.

