Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled an ambitious 10-year space program for his country that includes missions to the moon, sending Turkish astronauts into space and developing internationally viable satellite systems.

Erdogan announced the program, seen as part of his vision for placing Turkey in expanded regional and global role, during a live televised event laced with special effects.

He said Turkey planned to establish “a first contact with the moon” in 2023, when the country marks the centennial of the founding of the Republic of Turkey.

The first stage of the mission would be “through international cooperation,” while the second stage would utilise Turkish rockets, Erdogan said.

“Our primary and most important goal for our national space program is the contact of the Republic, in its 100th year, with the moon,” the Turkish leader said. “God willing, we are going to the moon.”

Erdogan also declared Turkey’s aim to send Turkish citizens into space with international cooperation, to work with other countries on building a spaceport and to create a “global brand” in satellite technology.

“I hope that this roadmap, which will carry Turkey to the top league in the global space race, will come to life successfully,” he said.

Turkey established the Turkish Space Agency, or TUA, in 2018, with the aim of joining the handful of other countries with space programs.

The program, prepared by the Turkish Space Agency and led by the Industry and Technology Ministry, was announced at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Centre in the capital Ankara.

Turkey previously launched reconnaissance and communication satellites set up a satellite systems integration and test center and manufactured a domestic HD satellite called IMECE which is expected to be launched in 2022.

Erdogan said the programme also included Gokturk-3 which would be able provide high-resolution images in all conditions.

Satellites

Erdogan said two satellites have been launched into space already, a communication satellite, Turksat 5A, and an intelligence satellite, Gokturk 2.

High-resolution provider Gokturk 3 will be sent soon and Turksat 6A is set to launch in 2022.