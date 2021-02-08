WORLD
4 MIN READ
EU, allies to speak with Navalny team as Russia expels envoys
The meeting is likely to be the first forum for the West to consider any possible joint response to Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's jailing last week.
EU, allies to speak with Navalny team as Russia expels envoys
Russian riot police place fences to prevent possible protests in support of jailed opposition leader in downtown Moscow on February 7, 2021. / AFP
February 8, 2021

The European Union will hold a video call with allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, joined by envoys from Britain, the United States, Canada and Ukraine, after Russia expelled diplomats from the EU states last week, diplomats have said.

The meeting on Monday is likely to be the first forum for the West to consider any possible joint response to Navalny's jailing last week and Friday's expulsions, which took place while the EU's top diplomat was visiting Moscow.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a blog late on Sunday that he had learned of the expulsion of the diplomats from Germany, Poland, and Sweden via social media during his talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

Borrell said the expulsions by Moscow, his fruitless appeals to halt them, and a denial of his request to visit Navalny had cemented his view that "Europe and Russia are drifting apart."

READ MORE: Russia expels EU diplomats over Navalny protests, ties at 'low point'

Fresh sanctions

"Russia is progressively disconnecting itself from Europe and looking at democratic values as an existential threat," wrote Borrell, a veteran Spanish politician who had hoped the rare trip to Moscow might help to rebuild East-West ties.

"It will be for member states to decide the next steps, and yes, these could include sanctions," Borrell wrote in his blog.

Since the Kremlin's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in March 2014, Russia is under Western economic sanctions, with NATO accusing Moscow of seeking to undermine the West through disinformation and covert operations.

However, the West still needs Russia as an energy supplier and as a regional power in diplomacy, such as upholding 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, and tackling climate crisis.

Recommended

Last week, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Romania and the Czech Republic pushed for fresh sanctions on Russia, with Germany, Italy and France arguing to give Moscow more time to reconsider its jailing of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic.

READ MORE: Nations react to Alexey Navalny sentencing, urge his release

Navalny allies seek Western sanctions

On February 2 Navalny was sentenced to almost three years by a court which ruled he had broken the terms of a suspended 3-1/2 year prison sentence in an embezzlement case he says was trumped up.

Borrell's visit, which included a news conference in which Lavrov called the EU an "unreliable partner," is likely to have hardened attitudes in Western capitals towards Moscow.

Navalny's allies have published a list of Russian business and political figures whom they want the West to sanction.

EU leaders, who have condemned Navalny's jailing, are due to discuss their response at a summit in March.

READ MORE: Are Russians fed up with Vladimir Putin?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit