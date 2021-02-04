Former US president Donald Trump will not testify in his Senate impeachment trial next week, an adviser has said, after House prosecutors have called on him to appear for questioning.

"The president will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding," Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, told AFP.

Democratic lawmakers leading the impeachment case against Donald Trump requested on Thursday the former president to testify in his looming trial for allegedly inciting insurrection in the attack on the US Capitol last month.

Five days before the trial opens, Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, who will lead the prosecution, gave Trump until 5:00 pm (2200 GMT) on Friday to respond and warned that refusing to testify could be held as evidence against him.

"I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021," Raskin wrote in a letter to Trump.

"If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021," he said.

Trump's legal team responded to the request by calling it a "public relations stunt."

"Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone: you cannot prove your allegations" against Trump, said attorneys Bruce Castor and David Schoen in their reply.

READ MORE:Republicans largely vote against holding Trump impeachment trial

READ MORE: Trump is impeached for unprecedented second time

Assault on the Capitol

Raskin made the request after Trump's lawyers filed a pre-trial brief denying the allegations that he encouraged the violent assault by his supporters on the US Congress, which left five people dead.

The defence brief also said Trump had reason and the right to claim that he had been cheated out of victory by Democrat Joe Biden in the November presidential election a claim that has never been supported by evidence.

That claim drove hundreds of his supporters to invade the US legislature on January 6 and force a halt to a vote that would certify Biden's victory.

Raskin, whose official title in the case is lead impeachment manager, signalled that the prosecutors would focus on those claims in the trial, which opens on February 9.

"You have thus attempted to put critical facts at issue, notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense," Raskin said in the letter.