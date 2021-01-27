US drugstore giant Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has named Starbucks executive Roz Brewer as its new CEO, an appointment that US media said would make her the only Black woman leading a Fortune 500 company.

"Brewer brings to WBA a proven track record of leadership and operational expertise at multi-national corporations," WBA said in a statement, adding outgoing CEO Stefano Pessina would become executive chairman of the board.

Pessina praised Brewer’s expertise in operations, customer relations, talent development and digital innovation.

“She is a distinguished and experienced executive who has led organisations globally through periods of changing consumer behavior by applying innovation that elevates customer experiences,” Pessina said.

At Starbucks, Brewer revamped stores, taking out clutter and cutting down on administrative work so employees could focus on customers and speed up service. She helped grow Starbucks’ rewards programme and pushed for more diversity in its ranks.

Great optimism

Prior to joining Starbucks, Brewer served as president and CEO of Sam’s Club, the members-only warehouse channel of Walmart Inc. She also grew membership and improved merchandise there.

Before that, Brewer was with Kimberly-Clark Corp. for 22 years.