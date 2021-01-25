With several key issues dividing the neighbouring countries, the first round of exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece in nearly five years have concluded, according to diplomatic sources.

In the talks held at the Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul on Monday, top Turkish and Greek officials evaluated the issues from previous rounds — which ended in 2016 — as well as the current situation, recent developments and possible steps to be taken, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking the media.

The parties agreed Athens, the Greek capital, would host the next meeting.

The dialogue is also expected to positively contribute to Turkey's relations with the EU.

European Council President Charles Michel also welcomed the resumed talks in an earlier statement saying members of the bloc would discuss relations with Turkey again in March.

Positive tone

The talks, led by retired Greek diplomat Pavlos Apostolidis and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, are not expected to make substantive progress but could help ease tensions between the two NATO neighbours after their gunboats collided in August as the row over energy and borders threatened to spiral out of control.

But the meeting adds to the positive tone Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been setting as he tries to repair relations with Europe.

And it could lay the groundwork for the eventual delineation of one of the world's most recently discovered regions of proven natural gas reserves.

US welcomes talks

The US has welcomed the first round of talks between Greece and Turkey in nearly five years.

"The United States welcomes the resumption of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey in Istanbul today and the commitment of both governments to this process," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter.

"We support all efforts to reduce tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean."

Greece, France sign warplane deal

The same day as talks between Athens and Ankara commenced, France announced it will put in proposals to supply new frigates to Greece, which is building up its armed forces.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly announced the news at a joint news conference with her Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos in Athens on Monday, after the two finalised a $3 billion (2.5 billion euros) agreement for the purchase of 18 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets by Greece.

The deal will see Greece buying 18 Rafale jets, 12 of them used, made by French firm Dassault to bolster its forces during their regular mid-air skirmishes with Turkish pilots over disputed Aegean airspace.

"Greece is becoming the first European country to acquire this type of fighter jet," Parly told reporters. "France will soon offer to Greece proposals to renew its fleet of frigates."

France strongly backed Greece in a standoff with Turkey over natural gas resources and naval influence in the waters off their respective coasts.

Greek government spokesman Christos Tarantilis said delivery of the first six planes would begin in July.

Both sides optimistic

Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Saturday expressed hope that lawful solutions to bilateral issues will be found during talks with Greece starting in Istanbul on Monday.

"In talks with Greece, we hope that issues will be dealt with within the framework of rights, law, and equity, and that solutions are found," National Defence Minister Akar said at launch and welding ceremonies for new Turkish-built ships.

Akar further underlined Turkey's expectation that Greece "respect [Turkey’s] rights in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean and avoids actions that may cause misunderstandings."

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Athens was entering the so-called exploratory talks "with optimism and hope" – a comment echoed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

