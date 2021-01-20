Poet Amanda Gorman, aged 22 years, has become a sudden star at President Joe Biden's inauguration as she recited a verse inspired by the Capitol attack, touching on how democracy "can never be permanently defeated."

Gorman is the youngest poet to recite at an inauguration, a role first given to Robert Frost by John F. Kennedy in 1961, after First Lady Jill Biden saw one of Gorman's readings and invited her to participate at the Capitol steps.

Gorman said that she had been writing a few lines a day but stayed awake at night out of a compulsion to complete her inauguration poem, "The Hill We Climb," following the January 6 ransacking of the Capitol by supporters of then president Donald Trump who hoped to undo Biden's victory.

"We've seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it / Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy," she recited.

"And this effort very nearly succeeded / But while democracy can be periodically delayed / It can never be permanently defeated."

Gorman, who graduated from Harvard University last year, was the first to hold the role of national youth poet laureate by the Library of Congress and earlier held a similar honor in Los Angeles, where she has started a non-profit group to promote literacy.

She has previously written about the struggle for racial equality and the #MeToo movement against sexual assault.

