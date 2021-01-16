Uganda's Yoweri Museveni looked headed for a sixth term as president with election results placing him firmly ahead of his main rival, who has cried fraud and whose home has been put under heavy guard.

The country's election commission announced on Saturday that with 86.7 percent of polling stations reporting results, Museveni had 58.8 percent of votes, while former popstar Bobi Wine had 34.2 percent.

Final results are expected by afternoon.

Wine, 38, meanwhile was on track to see his newly formed National Unity Platform (NUP) become the main opposition party in Parliament, notably winning eight of nine constituencies in the capital Kampala.

READ MORE: Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine says he is under military siege

Oppressive election

The poll followed one of the most violent campaigns in years, with harassment and arrests of the opposition, attacks on the media, and the deaths of at least 54 people.

Thursday's election took place in an apparent calm but under the oppressive presence of soldiers and riot police and an internet blackout which has now entered its fourth day.

However, Wine has alleged widespread fraud such as ballot-box stuffing and said his party agents had in some places been beaten and chased away from polling stations.

"Whatever is being declared is a complete sham, we reject it and we dissociate ourselves with it," he said on Friday.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, promised to provide video evidence once the internet was restored.

READ MORE: The world should pay heed to Bobi Wine and Uganda's election

'I feel threatened'

Election commission chairman Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama said "the onus is on candidate Kyagulanyi to show how votes are rigged."