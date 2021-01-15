A Tallahassee man has been arrested by federal law enforcement agents over attempting to incite violence at the Florida State Capitol.

A press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida read that Daniel Baker was arrested for transmission, in interstate commerce, of a communication containing a threat to kidnap or to injure.

Baker, is a former US Army Airborne infantryman kicked out of the service who in 2017 joined the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation as a sniper, his social media reveal.

Mass demonstrations are being planned this weekend in state capitols across the country to protest the results of the US November 3 election, which US President Donald Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden by 7 million votes. Trump has refused to accept the results and has called on his supporters to demonstrate against the certified outcome.

The statement read that Baker has been urging people through social media to encircle protesters and keep them at the Capitol using guns and that he was actively attempting to purchase additional firearms within the last 24-48 hours.

Several photos and YouTube videos show Baker with a variety of firearms, including those with high-capacity magazines

DoJ says YPG is sub-affiliate of PKK

The YPG is a "sub-affiliate of" the PKK, the US Department of Justice said on Friday in announcing a military veteran who went to fight with the YPG has been taken into custody.

Attorney's Office underlined that Baker claimed on social media that he was a trained sniper for the YPG, and he can be seen in a documentary film fighting Daesh and against Turkey.