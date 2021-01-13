Israeli jets have bombed Iranian-backed militia bases near the Iraqi border, the Syrian regime has said, with military defectors and Western intelligence sources describing the raid as one of Israel's most extensive in recent months.

Syrian news agency SANA and regime media said on Wednesday that Israel struck sites in Al Bukamal, a border town on the Euphrates river which lies on a major supply route, as well as areas in the province and city of Deir Ezzor, where the militias have a heavy presence.

An unnamed military official was quoted as saying Syrian air defences responded to the incoming Israeli missiles. It gave no further details.

Dozens of fighters were killed or wounded, according to an opposition war monitor.

Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 40 people were killed, including nine Syrian regime troops, and the rest were Iran-backed fighters. It said 37 were wounded.

Israeli coordination with US

A senior US intelligence official with knowledge of the attack told The Associated Press that the air strikes were carried out with intelligence provided by the United States – a rare incidence of publicised cooperation between the two countries over choosing targets in Syria.

The official said the strikes targeted a series of warehouses in Syria that were being used in a pipeline to store and stage Iranian weapons.

The US official, who requested anonymity to speak about sensitive national security matters, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed Tuesday's air strikes with Yossi Cohen, chief of Israel's spy agency Mossad, at a public meeting in popular Washington restaurant Cafe Milano on Monday.

The official said the warehouses also served as a pipeline for components that support Iran's nuclear programme.