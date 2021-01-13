Amongst the devastation that plagued the world in 2020 were a string of desert locust outbreaks that affected 23 countries across East Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

As the page turned to 2021, reports have warned of swarms continuing their southward migration across the Horn of Africa. Last week, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) released $1.5 million for desert locust control operations in Kenya, which has since been reeling from its worst infestation in 70 years.

Amid this upsurge, one company has turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to help mitigate the damage caused by locust swarms.

The roll out of a new tool called Kuzi, the Swahili name for the locust-eating bird known as the wattled starling, generates a real-time heat map of locusts across Africa, displays all potential migration routes and offers a locust breeding index.

It predicts migration and breeding routes across countries spanning the Horn of Africa and East Africa by using satellite data, soil sensor data, ground meteorological observation and machine learning.

Kuzi is an initiative developed and funded by the Nairobi-based company Selina Wamucii, an online platform that connects buyers around the globe to African food and agricultural produce.