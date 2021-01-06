Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt’s agreement to resume full relations with Qatar is the most substantial step in de-escalating the rift that has engulfed the region for over three years.

Following several rounds of talks – brokered by Kuwait and the US – the deal was first announced by Kuwait’s foreign minister on Monday, as Saudi Arabia reopened its borders with Qatar ahead of the annual Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit on Tuesday in the Saudi governorate of Al Ula.

On Tuesday, leaders of the blockading quartet and Qatar proceeded to sign a “solidarity and stability” agreement billed the Al Ula declaration to resolve the three-year political dispute and close a gloomy chapter in GCC relations.

At the conclusion of the summit, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan described the deal as “the turning of the page on all points of difference and a full return to diplomatic relations”.

It is unlikely that further details would be made public, with the focus being more on mending the fractured bloc. The six-member states agreed to unite for regional security and vowed to cooperate to tackle major issues like the Covid-19 health crisis.

The Saudi-led quartet imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting “terrorism” and cosying up to regional adversary Iran.

Doha repeatedly denied the allegations, maintaining there was no legitimate justification for the embargo and that it undermined their sovereignty.

“It’s likely that the Saudi-led axis realised that it wasn’t going to be able to force Qatar into accepting terms that effectively compromise its national sovereignty,” Dr Mohamad Elmasry, Associate Professor of Media and Cultural Studies at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, told TRT World.

Under the agreement, Qatar will suspend lawsuits against the blockading nations at the World Trade Organization and International Court of Justice.

Noticeably absent are any concessions that were pushed by the quartet upon Doha as a precondition for lifting the blockade. Among the 13 demands included shuttering the Al Jazeera news network, downgrading links with Iran, and ceasing military cooperation with Turkey.

By not having to compromise on any of those demands ultimately represents a “clear victory” for Qatar, said Elmasry, adding that Doha has “always demonstrated a willingness to end the dispute provided respect for sovereignty was maintained.”

While Qatar withstood immense pressure and did not concede on any of the quartet’s demands, some observers were hesitant to declare any winners or losers as the dust settled.

“In the long run, everybody loses in this crisis,” said Dr Sanam Vakil, a Deputy Director and Senior Research Fellow at Chatham House’s Middle East & North Africa Programme.

Tuesday’s official agreement does not mark the end of the Gulf rift given the underlying tensions that led to the crisis remain, she emphasised.

“Without public acknowledgement of those issues, what we will see is a first step rapprochement, which is important and shouldn’t be discounted,” Vakil told TRT World.

“But behind the scenes, much deep work and repair is needed to address sovereignty and interference on all sides.”

Weathering the storm

The quartet’s decision in 2017 to sever diplomatic relations and suspend all land, air and sea travel with Qatar immediately plunged the diminutive monarchy into crisis.

Intra-GCC trade and commerce collapsed, families were abruptly separated, and thousands were forced to leave their homes overnight.

It also had to withstand economic and fiscal sabotage by the UAE.

Since then, Qatar has emerged from the blockade more self-sufficient and resilient.

According to a recent IMF report, Doha’s “financial buffers remain ample” and GDP is forecasted to grow by 2.5 percent in 2021.

“Over the last few years, the Qataris have managed to learn to live with the blockade and that has helped them discover better ways of living and more efficient ways of sustaining their economy and managing their affairs,” said Sultan Barakat, director of the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute.