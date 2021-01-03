A team of Turkish scientists and archaeologists have discovered the remains of a 2,500-year-old Aphrodite Temple in the Urla-Cesme peninsula in Turkey's west.

Around 35 pre-historic era human settlements, including 16 from the late Neolithic period, were uncovered as a result of screening an area of 1,600 square meters that covers parts of Urla, Cesme and Seferihisar districts of Izmir.

A significant social and economic network was discovered, said Elif Koparal from Mimar Sinan University, who is leading the excavations in the area.

“During our screening of the surface, we detected the Aphrodite Temple from the 6th century BC... It's a fascinating and impressive discovery,” Koparal said.

READ MORE:Archaeologists unearth ancient findings in eastern Turkey