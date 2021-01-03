TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Over two-millennia-old Aphrodite temple unearthed in western Turkey
Locals, archaeologists have teamed up to protect archaeological treasures in western Turkey, including the newly-discovered remains of a 2,500-year-old Aphrodite Temple.
Over two-millennia-old Aphrodite temple unearthed in western Turkey
This undated photo shows site of the 2,500-year-old Aphrodite Temple in the Urla-Cesme peninsula in Turkey. / AA
January 3, 2021

A team of Turkish scientists and archaeologists have discovered the remains of a 2,500-year-old Aphrodite Temple in the Urla-Cesme peninsula in Turkey's west.

Around 35 pre-historic era human settlements, including 16 from the late Neolithic period, were uncovered as a result of screening an area of 1,600 square meters that covers parts of Urla, Cesme and Seferihisar districts of Izmir.

A significant social and economic network was discovered, said Elif Koparal from Mimar Sinan University, who is leading the excavations in the area.

“During our screening of the surface, we detected the Aphrodite Temple from the 6th century BC... It's a fascinating and impressive discovery,” Koparal said.

READ MORE:Archaeologists unearth ancient findings in eastern Turkey

Recommended

Some people see Aphrodite as an ancient Greek goddess associated with love, beauty, pleasure, passion and procreation.

She also remarked that the first traces of the temple were discovered back in 2016 and were announced to the world by a journal article.

Drawing attention to the threat posed by illegal treasure hunters and urbanisation to the historical sites, Koparal said her team cooperated with the locals to protect the archaeological treasures.

READ MORE:Archaeologists discover 1,800-year-old writing tool in Turkey

READ MORE:In pictures - Turkey's tourism boom

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive