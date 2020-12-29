US President-elect Joe Biden has criticised the Trump administration for the pace of distributing Covid-19 vaccines, saying it is "falling far behind."

Biden, speaking in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday, said some two million people have been vaccinated, well short of the 20 million President Donald Trump had promised by the end of the year.

Biden said on Tuesday that "it's gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people‚" at the current pace.

He vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations five to six times to 1 million shots a day, but acknowledged it "will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated."

The president-elect said he has directed his team to prepare a "much more aggressive effort to get things back on track."

"I'm going to move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction," Biden said.

Biden to invoke Korean War-era act

Speaking after a briefing by experts, Biden promised that as president he will undertake the "greatest operational challenge we've ever faced as a nation" to inoculate against the illness that has claimed more than 1.7 million lives globally.