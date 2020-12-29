As the global economy faces significant challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic and the Brexit talks sour prospects for a stable market within the EU, a free trade deal between Ankara and London provided a much-needed relief for business people in both countries, strengthening the natural partnership between the two nations.

The trade ministers met on a video call on Tuesday and representatives signed the deal. It will come into force on January 1, which coincides with Britain’s departure from the single EU market.

London secured a trade agreement with the bloc last week.

Here we look at the details of the deal and the bilateral trade among Turkey and the United Kingdom.

“The most important deal in decades”

The deal is one of the free trade deals it has over twenty countries, including Israel, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Singapore. Turkey negotiates and concludes free trade agreements with third countries in parallel with the 1995 EU Customs Union agreement.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday described the deal between Ankara and London as the "most important trade deal" since the customs agreement.

What makes the deal unique is the volume of bilateral trade among the countries and the vital role of the products traded. The UK's international trade secretary Liz Truss said in a statement on Tuesday that the deal covers trade worth £18.6 billion ($25 billion).

“The deal will secure existing preferential tariffs for the 7,600 UK businesses that exported goods to Turkey in 2019, ensuring the continued tariff-free flow of goods and protecting vital UK-Turkey supply chains in the automotive and manufacturing sectors,” the statement said.

About a third of the engines built in the UK go to Turkey as one in five new vans sold in Britain come from Turkey.

“A historic day for Turkish-UK relations”

There are more than 3000 British companies operating in Turkey. Main Turkish exports to the UK are mainly gold, made-up textile articles, garments, electrical and non-electrical machinery, motor vehicles and parts, iron and steel products, insulated wires, cables and other electric conductors.