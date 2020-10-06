LAGOS — Amid the sunrise, hundreds of youths in casual clothing and customised "Revolution Now" polo shirts, complemented with dozens of orange wool berets, gathered close to a major highway in Lagos, reducing traffic almost to a snarl.

As the intensity of the early October sun increased some minutes after 9.30 in the morning, they began an 8.0km march along the highway — hoisting placards, chanting songs of activism as passersby looked on — to a bridge atop the independence tunnel of Lagos.

One man hoisted a placard that reads: "42 countries are giving cash stimulus grants and stimulus to the informal sector – they are increasing fuel and electricity prices. This is wickedness!"

These demonstrators and thousands of other youths nationwide, are protesting economic hardship on Nigeria's 60th year Independence Day celebration through a socio-political movement, Coalition for Revolution (CORE) popularly known as #RevolutionNow.

Although the Police Chief in Lagos had warned against any form of protest a day earlier, hundreds of young people turned out to express their grievances in defiance of the caution.

“Nigeria at 60 is not worth celebrating until we have the total overhaul of government and the people running the government,” says Gabriel Adelaja, one of the leading voices in the protest. “And we have come out to express bluntly and blatantly using peaceful procession to express our dissatisfaction against this government."

Nigeria's growing social movements

Adelaja joined CORE – founded in July 2019 by former presidential candidate and journalist, Omoyele Sowore – on Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day to demand a reversal of the hikes in fuel price and electricity tariffs, as well as an end to corruption and insecurity in a peaceful demonstration nationwide.

An increase in the unemployment rate in Nigeria – 21.7 million Nigerians are jobless as in the second quarter of 2020 – is one of the motivating factors of the protest.

Impunity of the Nigerian police is also abound. Thousands of Nigerian youths have been brutalised and killed by the Nigerian Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), and the Nigerian authorities have failed to prosecute a single officer.

"Collectively, it gets worse every growing year, says Damilola Banjo, a journalist based in Lagos. “I try to look at where some of these developed countries were when they clocked 60 so that I can do a just comparison, but it's still an unfortunate story."

The frustrations of Nigerians inspired Sowore to call on them to protest alongside Occupy Nigeria, another pro-democracy movement that staged one of the biggest social protests against former President Goodluck Jonathan’s New Year decision to remove the fuel subsidy in 2012.

Through Occupy Nigeria, thousands of Nigerians poured on the streets nationwide to protest this decision.

The demonstrations – orchestrated by mostly youths shutting down petroleum stations, forming human barriers along motorways, setting fire to buildings and cars – lasted for one week and five days.

“Occupy Nigeria inspired institutional activism as against activism on the streets,” says Ikemesit Effiong, Head of Research at Lagos-based SBM Intelligence, a political risk analysis firm.

“And the thing with Occupy Nigeria and the RevolutionNow movements is they were born out of the deep-seated frustrations by some Nigerians with the burning and relevant social and economic issues.”

In the last eight years – since Occupy Nigeria's successful protest in 2012 – more socio-political movements have emerged into the Nigerian political scene.

For instance, Youth Initiative For Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), confronted the Nigerian closed political system through the #NotTooYoungToRun bill.

They influenced the government to reduce the age of candidates contesting for the presidential, governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and assembly. Through both an online and offline peaceful demonstration, the bill has been passed into law.

YIAGA’s success – which has seen the bill reduce the age limits from 40 to 30 for the president, 35 to 30 for the state governor and the Senate, and also the House of Representatives and state house of assembly from 30 to 25 – motivated new groups like #RevolutionNow to deploy protests and online activism as a tool for change.