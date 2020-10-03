US President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital on the advice of his physicians after contracting Covid-19.

Trump departed the White House by helicopter early Friday evening for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The White House says that the visit is precautionary and that Trump will work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

Earlier on Friday the White House said Trump remains “fatigued” and had been injected with an experimental antibody drug combination for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and spread to the highest reaches of the US government.

The president’s physician, Dr Sean Conley said in a statement that Trump received an intravenous dose of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s dual antibody and was also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.

The president announced early on Friday that he and the first lady had tested positive for the coronavirus. The results came hours after it was revealed that top White House aide Hope Hicks had contracted the virus.

Trump walked out of the White House on Friday evening wearing a mask and gave a thumbs-up to reporters but did not speak before boarding Marine One. Members of the aircrew, Secret Service agents and White House staff wore face coverings to protect themselves from the president on board the helicopter.

In a video taped before leaving for Walter Reed, Trump said, “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re go ing to make sure that things work out.” He remained fully president, all authority intact.

His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill, said they have tested negative after encountering Trump at Tuesday's debate.

READ MORE:US President Trump and first lady test positive for Covid-19

Campaign events postponed

Trump's campaign events ahead of the November 3 election will be held virtually, his campaign manager said.

"All previously announced campaign events involving the president's participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed," campaign manager Bill Stepien said.

Events involving First Lady Melania Trump have also been postponed, Stepien said in a statement.

"All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead," he said.

He said any further information about the 74-year-old president would "come from the White House."

Even the second Trump-Biden debate, scheduled for October 15, is now in some doubt.