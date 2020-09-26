WORLD
Clashes erupt in anti-government protest in Egypt
The man was shot during clashes with the police who were dispersing anti-government demonstration in a village in Giza. A security source said an investigation was launched into the killing.
Groups of protesters gather in central Cairo shouting anti-government slogans in Cairo, Egypt, September 21, 2019. / Reuters Archive
September 26, 2020

An Egyptian man has been killed in clashes between protesters and police during a demonstration in a village south of Cairo against President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

Small anti-government protests have taken place in recent days in a handful of villages in several areas of the country, according to videos shared widely on social media, especially by sympathisers of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

Medical sources at Al Ayat hospital in Giza, outside the capital Cairo, said "a man's body bearing birdshot wounds to the face and chest arrived at the hospital overnight Saturday".

READ MORE: Why are anti-Sisi protests growing in Egypt?

A relative of the deceased, named as Samy Wafqi, told AFP he was fired on "during clashes with the police who were dispersing a demonstration calling for Sisi's ouster" in a village in Giza.

A security source denied police fired birdshot on protesters, saying only tear gas was used to disperse the rally.

The source added that an investigation was launched into the killing.

Over 150 arrested

Prominent rights lawyers said on Facebook that more than 150 people were arrested in the demonstrations.

Egypt effectively banned protests under a restrictive law in 2013 following the military ouster of president Mohamed Morsi.

The country has also since 2017 been under a renewable state of emergency, which rights groups say has allowed the government to crush dissent.

The small protests coincided with mounting anger, particularly in rural and low-income areas, against sweeping government campaigns to stop illegal construction, which have required people to pay fines to legalise ownership of their homes.

READ MORE: After death by torture and call for protest, should Egypt brace for unrest?

In recent weeks, a call also went out from exiled businessman Mohamed Ali, urging people to take to the streets against Sisi and his government.

Ali, a construction contractor and fledgeling actor, had burst onto Egypt's political scene last year when videos he posted on social media accusing Sisi and the military elite of corruption went viral.

On September 20, 2019, hundreds took to the streets in Cairo and other parts of the country in response to Ali's calls, drawing a heavy-handed response from security forces.

Rights groups said at the time that some 4,000 people were arrested, including well-known academics, activists and lawyers.

READ MORE: Dissident Mohammed Ali fears Egyptian 'agents' in Spain

