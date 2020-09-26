An Egyptian man has been killed in clashes between protesters and police during a demonstration in a village south of Cairo against President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

Small anti-government protests have taken place in recent days in a handful of villages in several areas of the country, according to videos shared widely on social media, especially by sympathisers of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

Medical sources at Al Ayat hospital in Giza, outside the capital Cairo, said "a man's body bearing birdshot wounds to the face and chest arrived at the hospital overnight Saturday".

READ MORE: Why are anti-Sisi protests growing in Egypt?

A relative of the deceased, named as Samy Wafqi, told AFP he was fired on "during clashes with the police who were dispersing a demonstration calling for Sisi's ouster" in a village in Giza.

A security source denied police fired birdshot on protesters, saying only tear gas was used to disperse the rally.

The source added that an investigation was launched into the killing.

Over 150 arrested

Prominent rights lawyers said on Facebook that more than 150 people were arrested in the demonstrations.

Egypt effectively banned protests under a restrictive law in 2013 following the military ouster of president Mohamed Morsi.