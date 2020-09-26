US President Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, picking a strong conservative to replace the late liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"Today it is my honour to nominate one of our nation's most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court," Trump said as Barrett stood at his side.

With Republicans almost certain to confirm Barrett, Trump will have been able to tilt the high court to the right on the eve of his difficult reelection attempt.

Turning to Barrett, Trump said that "you are very eminently qualified for the job." She and her lawyer husband have seven children, two of whom were adopted from Haiti, and they joined her at the ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

'Quick confirmation'

If confirmed to replace liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Barrett would become the fifth woman ever to serve on the top US judicial body and push its conservative majority to a commanding 6-3. With Trump's fellow Republicans controlling the Senate, confirmation appears certain, though Democrats may try to make the process as difficult as possible.

Trump predicted that his nominee will get a "very quick" confirmation in the Republican-controlled Senate.

"It should be a straightforward and prompt confirmation," Trump said at the White House.

Democrats have complained that Trump should not be able to name a new justice so close to the presidential election, in which he is currently behind in the polls. However, Republicans have the votes in the Senate to confirm Barrett.

'Honoured'

"I love the United States and I love the United States Constitution," Barrett said, adding that she was "deeply honoured" in the confidence that Trump had shown in her.

Barrett praised Ginsburg, saying the late justice was "a woman of enormous talent and consequence."

Barrett pledged to be a justice along the lines of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, a staunch conservative who was friends with Ginsburg. Barrett once served as a clerk for Scalia.

"His judicial philosophy is mine too: a judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policy makers," Barrett said.

Biden

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement Saturday praising the nomination.

"Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally impressive jurist and an exceedingly well-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States," McConnell said.

Biden urges appointment after election

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden repeated his call for the appointment to be made by the winner of the election on November 3.