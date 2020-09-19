Increased shopping in the UK last month has taken sales further above pre-Covid-19 levels, as strong online demand helped much of the sector rebound faster than the rest of the economy.

Retail sales volumes rose by 0.8 percent in August, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday – slightly above the average 0.7 percen forecast in a Reuters poll. Compared with a year earlier, they were up 2.8 percent, just below forecasts of 3.0 percent annual growth.

Sales had already overtaken pre-Covid levels in July and now stand 4.0 percent higher than before the crisis, although economists are cautious about what will happen later this year if unemployment rises sharply as forecast.

“Spending may yet stutter as the furlough scheme is wound down and unemployment rises, weighing on household incomes and job security. And other parts of the economy, such as investment, are taking much longer to recover,” Andrew Wishart of consultancy Capital Economics said.

Retailers have benefited from fewer British people holidaying abroad this summer, pent-up demand from the lockdown, and a shift to spending on household goods rather than activities outside the home.

However, the rebound masks a sharp split between online and high-street retailers. Online and catalogue sales were up 34.4 percent on the year in August, while primarily in-store clothing sales were 15.5 percent lower, despite a 13.5 percent rise from July.

“Overall, the switch to greater online sales means the high street remains under pressure,” ONS deputy national statistician Jonathan Athow said.

READ MORE:UK sees record recession over coronavirus pandemic

High street squeezed