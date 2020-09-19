Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin.

The letter was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump, a law enforcement official said.

A preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, a poison found naturally in castor beans, the official said.

The official was not authorised to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Federal investigators were working to determine where the enveloped originated and who mailed it.

The FBI, the Secret Service and the US Postal Inspection Service were leading the investigation.

In a statement, the FBI said agents were working to investigate “a suspicious letter received at a US government mail facility” and that there is “no known threat to public safety.”