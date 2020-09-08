Environmental factors such as air pollution and heatwaves exacerbated by climate change contribute to around 13 percent of all deaths in Europe, the European Environment Agency (EEA) has said.

A total of 630,000 deaths in the European Union's 27 countries plus Britain were attributable to environmental factors in 2012, the latest year for which data are available, EEA said in a report.

It also noted a stark contrast between Western and Eastern Europe, divided along socio-economic lines.

As such, Romania sees the greatest impact from environmental factors with one in five deaths linked to pollution, while countries like Sweden and Denmark see one in 10.

"Poorer people are disproportionately exposed to air pollution and extreme weather, including heatwaves and extreme cold," the report said.

"This is linked to where they live, work and go to school, often in socially deprived urban neighbourhoods close to heavy traffic," it added.

"These deaths are preventable and can be significantly reduced through efforts to improve environmental quality," it said.

Air pollution is the biggest environmental health risk in Europe, contributing to more than 400,000 premature deaths each year. Prolonged exposure to pollutants can cause diabetes, lung disease and cancer, and early evidence suggests air pollution may be linked to higher death rates among Covid-19 patients.

