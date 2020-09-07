Turkey and Greece, countries that share not only a land border but also a contentious sea border in the Aegean Sea, have several critical disagreements with each other ranging from the status of the Aegean Sea islands to the Cyprus dispute and others.

Many issues between the two countries are rooted in historical context — from Byzantine times, up until World War I and the Turkish War of Independence. Historically, Athens has tried to claim Turkish territory from Ankara on a number of occasions, and several Greek ultra nationalists still hold on to that notion.

Today’s disagreements revolve mainly around the Aegean, Cyprus and the eastern Mediterranean.

How Greece emerged

Greece had been under the Ottoman rule for nearly four centuries since the mid-16th century, and most of the time, Orthodox Christian Greek populations were on good terms with Istanbul, then-capital of the Ottoman empire, the predecessor state of Turkey.

Since the Greek Rebellion of 1821, relations between the Turks and the Greeks deteriorated as major foreign powers like Britain, France and Russia encouraged the Greeks to fight with the Ottomans to weaken the empire. Greece became an independent state in 1832.

Crete, the fifth largest island in the Mediterranean Sea, became part of Greece in the late 19th century after a bloody rebellion against the Ottoman Empire. Athens also claimed most of the Aegean Sea islands from the Ottomans with the help of Western powers.

In its latest track, following World War I, in early 1919, Greece attacked the Anatolian heartland of the Ottoman Empire, invading its western territories under the tutelage of Britain and other European powers.

During the Turkish War of Independence, Greek forces were defeated by the National Forces (Kuvayi Milliye in Turkish) assembled under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of the Republic of Turkey, forcing Greek forces out of the Anatolian peninsula.

At the end of the war, Ankara, the new emerging capital of Turkey, signed the Treaty of Lausanne with Greece and other major powers including Britain, France and Italy, determining its western borders with Athens and partly addressing some of its eastern and southern border issues with Syria, which was under the French mandate, and Iraq, which was under British mandate.

Despite the peace treaty, some issues between Turkey and Greece, which included the status of islands in the Aegean Sea islands and the Cyprus dispute, have not been addressed adequately, creating several political deadlocks between the two countries.

The problematic status of the Aegean islands

Aside from two islands, Gokceada (Imbros) and Bozcaada (Tenodos), close to the strategically critical Turkish strait of the Dardanelles — where the Ottoman Empire fought the legendary battle of Gallipoli during the World War I — all of the other Aegean islands were left to Greece according to the treaty.

Kastellorizo, an island considered part of the Dodecanese island system despite being located in the eastern Mediterranean, has recently become a tense point between the two neighbours. This island was granted to Athens in the treaty despite the fact that it’s just 2 kilometres away from Turkey’s southern coast and nearly 600 kilometres from the Greek mainland.

Several other Aegean islands are also in extremely close proximity to Turkey’s western coast.

Using the status of these islands as a pretext to expand its territorial waters, continental shelf and other maritime rights in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas, Greece claimed almost all of the sea territory along Turkey’s western and southern coasts as its own.

With the newly discovered gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, the disagreement over maritime rights has further escalated tensions between Turkey and Greece.

Ankara firmly rejects Greek claims, saying that it would be totally illogical and unfair for any country to accept such a sea border.