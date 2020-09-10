Fifty-eight people have been killed in attacks in a restive province of eastern DR Congo, local officials have said, blaming a notorious militia.

Large numbers of the population have fled following the attacks in Irumu, a territory in the province of Ituri, provincial interior minister Adjio Gidi told AFP on Thursday.

READ MORE: More than 200,000 people fled DRC's troubled Ituri region since March – UN

He blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which originated in the 1990s as a Ugandan Muslim rebel group and has been accused of killing hundreds of civilians since DR Congo's armed forces launched a crackdown against them last November.

The attacks took place in a heavily forested area called Tshabi, a local resident said, adding that a number of people were feared kidnapped.

READ MORE: DRC conflicts leave some 1,300 civilians dead, half a million displaced

"People were killed with every sort of weapon, knives, guns," a member of the Nyali community in Tshabi, Richard Balengilyao, told AFP.

The search effort was being complicated by thick forest, he said.

"Right now, the Congolese army, supported by local people, is still looking for victims in the forest," he said.

"Seventeen people are listed as disappeared, but they have almost definitely been kidnapped."

Minister Gidi said that 23 people were killed on Tuesday, and another 35 on Thursday.

READ MORE: Rebels destroy 150 schools, 22 health centres in DRC

"It was ADF, fleeing military pressure in (neighbouring) North Kivu province, namely in (the) Beni (region)," Gidi said.

"Our forces are already in the area and are in contact with the enemy," he said without elaborating.