WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump boasted of saving Saudi prince over journalist killing: report
In one of 18 interviews with investigative reporter Woodward, Trump defended Mohammed bin Salman over the gruesome murder inside a Saudi consulate of Khashoggi.
Trump boasted of saving Saudi prince over journalist killing: report
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shakes hands with US President Donald Trump, at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. / Reuters
September 11, 2020

US President Donald Trump has boasted that he saved Saudi Arabia's crown prince from greater scrutiny over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to an explosive new book.

In one of 18 interviews with legendary investigative reporter Bob Woodward, Trump defended Mohammed bin Salman over the gruesome murder inside a Saudi consulate of Khashoggi, a US-based critic of the crown prince's rule.

"I saved his ass," Trump told Woodward for his forthcoming book "Rage," according to an excerpt published on Thursday by Business Insider.

"I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop," Trump said.

In an echo of the infamous 2018 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the US leader appeared to accept his denials of election meddling, Trump noted that Crown Prince Mohammed denied involvement.

"He will always say that he didn't do it," Trump was quoted as telling Woodward.

"He says that to everybody, and frankly I'm happy that he says that. But he will say that to you, he will say that to Congress, and he will say that to everybody. He's never said he did it."

READ MORE: Why was the death penalty dropped for Jamal Khashoggi’s Saudi killers?

Recommended

Khashoggi's killing triggered an uproar among US lawmakers but the Trump administration has stood by Saudi Arabia, including controversially bypassing Congress for an $8 billion arms deal.

As he has said publicly, Trump defended his stance by pointing to the major oil producer's purchases of US goods, including weapons.

"He says very strongly that he didn't do it," Trump was quoted as telling Woodward. "Bob, they spent $400 billion over a fairly short period of time."

Khashoggi, who wrote opinion pieces for The Washington Post, Woodward's newspaper, was lured into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 to handle marriage paperwork.

Within minutes, the one time royal insider turned critic was strangled to death with his body then dismembered, according to Turkish and US officials.

A Saudi court on Monday handed jail terms of between seven to 20 years to eight unnamed defendants and overturned five death sentences, in a final ruling condemned by Khashoggi's fiancee and a UN rights expert.

READ MORE: UN expert dismisses Saudi court ruling in Khashoggi murder case

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate