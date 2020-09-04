A personal question I have often wrestled with is: why are white people still racist?

For some, this may sound like a rhetorical flourish or an over-generalisation and I know, it won't endear me to those white people bent on skirting their whiteness.

For my people, however, it's an existential question and one that has galvanised us into a life of activism — and which demands an answer.

The Nobel laureate Toni Morrison calls it "the pain of being black." No Black person in the world, regardless of their education, age, gender, social class, geography, religious or political belief, or sexual orientation, has been immune to it. For the past 500 years. Even in Black countries like Haiti, Brazil, Colombia or my beloved Congo, we are not immune to it.

Conversely, almost every white person in the world, regardless of whether or not they grew up poor or rich, have Black friends or children, have been either a spectator or perpetrator. All of them, however, benefit from it. For the past 500 years, at least.

So this is a candid invitation to white people. I would like you to let go of your white, liberal and defensive posturing if you can, and to take centre stage (not just to listen and learn) and courageously and critically engage with the muck and mire of your racism; using a substitution test— imagine yourself in our shoes. For the past 500 years.

Why haven’t you outgrown your whiteness, a social-psychological indoctrination that produces and reproduces racism, and specifically anti-Black racism?

We have fought and died, alongside you, for the same freedoms and in defence of the same values in both World War I and World War II, and also in the Spanish and US Civil War, in the Battle of Waterloo and Trafalgar, and in Iraq and Afghanistan, and in almost every battlefield Europeans have been entangled in.

Yet, nearly 200 years since the abolition of slavery, three successful revolutions and over 60 years since Independence and the Civil Rights Movement, Black people — to paraphrase the poet Joshua Bennet in “10 Things I want to say to a Black Woman” — are still not considered human in “some” places. Amadou Diallo, a 23-year-old Guinean immigrant, was shot 41 times by four New York police in 1999; hitting Diallo 19 times. He was unarmed.

Twenty years full of similar police killings later, why has nothing changed? Breonna Taylor, a 26-year old Black emergency medical technician, was shot and killed sleeping on her bed in her home. Natasha McKenna, 37, was tasered to death in jail in 2015 while she was experiencing a mental health crisis. The list is long, from Eleanor Bumpers and Alberta Spruill to Aiyana Stanley-Jones, India Kager and Sandra Bland.