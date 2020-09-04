Rescue workers are digging through rubble in a wrecked district of Lebanon's capital in search of possible survivors from a mega-blast at the adjacent port one month ago, after scanners detected a pulse.

The search operations resumed early on Friday in a building that collapsed last month in Beirut’s deadly blast in hopes of finding a survivor under the rubble after a pulsing signal was detected.

The news came as Lebanon was to mark one month since the blast that killed and wounded thousands of people and traumatised the country.

A moment of silence was planned at 1508 GMT (6:08 pm local time), the moment that marks the most destructive single incident in Lebanon's history on August 4.

A sniffer dog used by Chilean rescuers on Wednesday night responded to a scent from the site of a collapsed building in the Gemmayzeh area.

"These (signs of breathing and pulse) along with the temperature sensor means there is a possibility of life," rescue worker Eddy Bitar told reporters at the scene on Thursday evening.

"There could be survivors," Governor Marwan Abboud said, explaining that scanners had detected a pulse, however faint the hope of finding anyone alive more than four weeks after the explosion.

"We hope someone will make it out alive," Abboud said.

Michel al Mur of the Beirut fire department also said a pulse was detected about two metres (six feet) below the rubble.

"One person, according to the (thermal) camera, still has a pulse," Mur said.

READ MORE:Exclusive: EU set for deeper intervention plan in Lebanon

19 breaths per minute

The building has completely collapsed as a result of the blast that killed 191 people, wounded more than 6,500 others and destroyed swathes of Beirut.

After several hours of digging through rubble, however, the operation was halted because the building was deemed too unsafe. Heavier machinery was required to help lift the rubble safely, a rescue worker said, and it could not be brought until Friday morning.