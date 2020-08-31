Sudan's power-sharing government has signed a peace agreement with the country's five key rebel groups, a significant step towards resolving deep-rooted conflicts that raged under former leader Omar al Bashir.

The civilian and military leaders sharing power following Bashir's overthrow in April 2019 say ending decades-long internal conflicts is a top priority of a 39-month transition.

The deal, signed on Monday at a ceremony in neighbouring South Sudanese capital Juba, offers rebel groups political representation and devolved powers, integration into the security forces, economic and land rights and the chance of return for displaced people.

Both General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, head of a sovereign council, and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, were also at the ceremony in Juba.

The groups that signed include the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and Minni Minawi's Sudan Liberation Army (SLA), both of the western region of Darfur, and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Agar, present in South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

"I congratulate all in Sudan on reaching a historic comprehensive peace that addressed the roots of the problem and ended the war, God willing," said Gibril Ibrahim, commander of one of the rebel groups, the rebel Justice and Equality Movement (JEM).

He paid tribute to all those killed or affected by the long years of war.

Leaders of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), an umbrella organisation of rebel groups from the western region of Darfur and the southern states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, raised their fists in celebration after inking the agreement.

Sudanese paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo –– best known by his nickname "Hemeti," and who commanded fighters in the war –– signed the deal on behalf of Khartoum.

Daglo and the leaders of the rebel movements grouped together and shook hands – and briefly danced together.

"We have started the real transformation of Sudan from dictatorship to democracy," Faisal Mohammed Salih, Sudan's Information Minister said at the ceremony in Juba.

First steps