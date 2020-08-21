Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a major energy discovery in Turkey’s Black Sea region with a 320 billion cubic metres gas field, the largest in the country’s history.

Erdogan went on to say that the gas field will be operational by 2023, which also marks the 100 year anniversary of the Republic’s establishment.

Turkey’s economy is heavily reliant on imports to meet its energy needs which has often resulted in pressure on the Turkish lira’s value. One study suggested that by the 2020s Turkey will need to import as much as 75 percent of the energy it needs.

Over the last 15 years, Turkey has had the highest rate of growing energy demand amongst countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development resulting in an energy import bill that stood that at $41 billion in 2019.

The government has made clear, however, that Turkey’s foreign energy dependency need not be its “destiny”.

Turkey’s energy exploration initiatives in the Easter Meditterenean and in the Black Sea have been driven in part to wean the country of costly energy dependency.

So what does Turkey’s present energy landscape look like

Gas dependency

Over the last three decades, gas has become a significant mix of Turkey’s energy demand accounting for more than 30 percent of the country’s energy needs.

In 2019 the country imported 46.83 billion cubic meters of gas, mainly from Russia. In 2020, however, there has been a marked decrease in Russian gas imports with Azerbaijan taking the lead.

Russia’s main gas provider Gazprom was pushed from its perch as Turkey’s main supplier of gas in 2020 with imports declining by 72 percent. Gazprom’s share of Turkey’s gas imports fell from 33 percent to below 10 percent in 2020.