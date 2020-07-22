“The murder rate in Chicago is up 48% over last year. In New York City, where the mayor has agreed to strip $1 billion from the police department, the murder rate is up 25%. Murder is up 42% in New Orleans. In Kansas City, there have already been 100 homicides this year, a 40 percent increase from the same time last year,” said Barr.

“This is different than the operations and tactical teams we use to defend against riots and mob violence. We will continue to confront mob violence. But, the operations we are discussing today are very different – they are classic crime fighting.”

Strain and uncertainty

Communities in Chicago are concerned over the fact that it remains unclear exactly what the federal officers will do upon their arrival. The plan seems to be a repeat of what happened in Kansas City, Missouri, where the administration sent more than 100 law enforcement officers to help quell violence after the shooting death of a young boy.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she expects Chicago to receive resources that will back up federal agencies that already work with the city, including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

But given the longstanding animosity between city officials and Trump, leaders from the mayor on down worry that once the agents get to Chicago, the city might witness the kind of scene that unfolded in Portland, Oregon, where unidentified agents in camouflage have beaten unarmed protesters and stuffed some of them into unmarked vehicles.

”We can’t put anything past the Trump administration,” said the mayor, who vowed to "rush to court” at the first sign of such federal activity.

If the federal agents do as they have done in Portland, one prominent minister on the city’s West Side said the situation will turn the city into a “magnet” for the same kind of people who infiltrated the protest over the statue, put on dark clothes and distributed and threw projectiles at police from behind umbrellas.

“It’s going to be like that, but on steroids,” the Rev.

Marshall Hatch warned. “Chicago is one of those epicentres where you already have an unsettled social situation and racial situation, and you’re going to find out that Chicago is a lot more volatile in the middle of a long hot summer than Portland is.”

He fears such a chaotic scene is exactly what the president wants.

“He’s working on his reelection, and he might be wanting to use an out-of-control Democratic-controlled city to somehow scare the middle class into thinking he’s the only one standing between them and the barbarians,” Hatch said.