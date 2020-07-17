French authorities are opening an investigation into accusations of complicity in acts of torture against the powerful crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sources have said.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the case told AFP that a French investigating magistrate had been mandated to take on the probe, which will notably look at acts allegedly committed in the war in Yemen.

An initial investigation had been opened in October 2019 against the prince, who is known as MBZ, after two complaints were filed when he came to Paris on an official visit in November 2018.

MBZ — a close ally of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — is seen as one of the most influential leaders in the region and has also built a tight alliance with French President Emmanuel Macron.

UAE forces have joined Saudi Arabia in the hugely controversial conflict in Yemen where the UAE-Saudi coalition is battling Houthi rebels in a war activists feared is mired in rights violations.

Six Yemenis had filed a complaint with a judge specialising in crimes against humanity at in Paris.

"My clients welcome the opening of this probe and have great hope in French justice," their lawyer Joseph Breham told AFP.

