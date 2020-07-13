WORLD
3 MIN READ
China sanctions US lawmakers in retaliatory action over Xinjiang
Some of the most outspoken critics of China –– US Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz along with Congressman Chris Smith –– are among those targeted by Beijing, as well as the US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, Sam Brownback.
China sanctions US lawmakers in retaliatory action over Xinjiang
A poster is seen near the White House in Washington DC, US, as people gathered to call on the Trump administration to act against China over allegations of Uighur abuses. July 3, 2020. / Reuters
July 13, 2020

China will ban entry to US Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, Congress Representative Chris Smith and Ambassador for Religious Freedom Sam Brownback over their criticism of the ruling Communist Party’s policies toward minority groups and people of faith.

China's foreign ministry announced the retaliatory "corresponding sanctions" on Monday as a row with the US over Beijing's treatment of Muslim Uighurs in the western Xinjiang region deepens.

Rubio, Cruz, Smith and Brownback are amongst some of the most outspoken critics of China.

US scrutiny on Communist Party chief in Xinjiang

The travel bans appear to be direct retaliation for the US imposition of sanctions on four Chinese officials, including Chen Quanguo, who heads the northwestern region of Xinjiang, where more than 1 million members of Muslim minority groups have been incarcerated in what China terms de-radicalisation and retraining centres.

Recommended

Critics have likened the camps to prisons to which inmates are sentenced with little due process and where they are compelled to denounce their religion, language and culture and pledge allegiance to the Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday that actions by the US had “seriously damaged China-US relations" and that China was determined to uphold its national sovereignty against what it sees as interference in its internal affairs.

“China will respond further according to the development of the situation," Hua said.

There was no indication that any of the four US officials had plans to travel to China.

Sanctions will also be applied on the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China, an agency that monitors human rights in the Asian country.

READ MORE:US adding 33 Chinese companies, institutions to economic black list

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines