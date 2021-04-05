WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll from ferry disaster in Bangladesh rises
Rescuers, including divers from the fire brigade are still searching for survivors, while another operation is underway to retrieve bodies.
Death toll from ferry disaster in Bangladesh rises
Rescue workers recover a body from a ferry that collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh on April 5, 2021. / Reuters
April 5, 2021

A Bangladesh ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakshya River south of the capital Dhaka, leaving at least 26 people dead and a few still missing.

At least 21 bodies had been recovered on Monday. 

The ferry sank just after it departed from the industrial Narayanganj district about 20km from Dhaka, to Munshiganj, said Mustain Billah, Narayanganj district administrator.

"Most of the bodies were found inside the sunken boat after it was dragged to the bank," he said, adding a few still could be missing.

Police and officials said some of the passengers managed to swim ashore.

Recommended

Rescue operations hampered 

Relatives gathered at the river bank to search for their loved ones. Rescuers, including divers from the fire brigade, are searching for survivors and bodies on Monday while salvage operations were hampered by a storm last night.

The boat was packed with people rushing to leave the city after the government announced a week-long nationwide lockdown from Monday to tackle a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh, a low-lying country that has extensive inland waterways but lax safety standards. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron