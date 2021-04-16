WORLD
FedEx shooting suspect identified as 19-year-old man
The shooter was identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana, police said, adding four people were killed outside the FedEx processing facility and another four inside. Several people were also wounded.
Multiple victims were reported after shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis, Indiana, police say. / Reuters
April 16, 2021

Police have scoured a FedEx facility in Indianapolis and searched the suspected gunman's home looking for a motive for the latest mass shooting to rock the US, as family members of the eight victims spent agonizing hours awaiting word on their loved ones.

The shooter was identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana, two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter said. The investigators searched a home in Indianapolis associated with Hole and seized evidence, including desktop computers and other electronic media, the officials said.

A FedEx spokesperson said the suspect was a former employee at the facility.

At least eight people were shot and killed during a mass shooting at the facility in Indianapolis.

Several others were injured and went to local hospitals, police spokesperson Genae Cook said at an early morning news conference Friday.

At least four people were hospitalised, including one person with critical injuries. 

Two others were treated at the scene and released. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Police said the gunman shot and killed himself and the public were not believed to be in immediate danger.

Indianapolis police said earlier that they had not yet discovered the gunman's motive for opening fire with a rifle late Thursday night at a FedEx processing center near the Indianapolis airport.

Police Chief Randal Taylor noted that a “significant” number of employees at the facility are members of the Sikh community, and the Sikh Coalition later confirmed that members of the community were among the wounded and killed.

FedEx released a statement early Friday saying it is cooperating with authorities and working to get more information.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,” the statement said.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

“I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open,” Jeremiah Miller said.

Another man told WTTV that his niece was sitting in her car in the driver's seat when the gunfire erupted, and she was wounded.

“She got shot on her left arm,” said Parminder Singh. “She's fine, she's in the hospital now.”

He said his niece did not know the shooter.

SOURCE:AP
