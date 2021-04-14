A white former suburban Minneapolis police officer has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for killing 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright in a shooting that ignited days of unrest and clashes between protesters and police.

Wednesday's charge against former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter was filed three days after Wright was killed during a traffic stop and as the nearby murder trial progresses for the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd last May.

Potter, a 26-year police veteran who resigned after Wright's death, faces a maximum of 10 years in jail if convicted.

She was taken into custody at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in the neighbouring city of St. Paul, and is due to appear in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing, according to local media.

Death by mistake?

Wright was shot on Sunday after being pulled over for what police said was an expired car registration.

Officers discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest, and an officer accidentally drew her pistol instead of her Taser during a struggle with Wright, who got back into his car, Gannon said on Monday.

Potter can be heard on police video shouting, "Holy shit, I just shot him."

'Culpable negligence'

"Certain occupations carry an immense responsibility and none more so than a sworn police officer," Imran Ali, Washington County assistant criminal division chief, said in a statement announcing the charge against Potter.