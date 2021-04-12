The governor of Virginia has vowed a full investigation after footage emerged of two police officers detaining a Black army officer at gunpoint and pepper-spraying him in the face.

Virginia governor Ralph Northam said on Sunday in a statement he had instructed police to conduct an "independent investigation" into the incident, which he said was "disturbing and angered me."

Lieutenant Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, repeatedly asked what he had done wrong and said, "This is really messed up," as the officers holding guns demanded he get out of his car.

The police accused him of not cooperating.

Nazario, wearing his military uniform, was driving a newly bought SUV when the officers ordered him to pull over because he did not have permanent license plates, news reports said.

READ MORE: Expert testifies police used inappropriate 'deadly force' on Floyd

Windsor town

The two sides in the case dispute what happened, but Windsor Police Officer Daniel Crocker wrote in a report that he believed Nazario was “eluding police” and he considered it a “high-risk traffic stop."

Attorney Jonathan Arthur told The Associated Press that Nazario wasn’t trying to elude the officer, but was trying to stop in a well-lit area.

Crocker and the other officer accused of involvement still work for the department, the town manager told The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk.

Windsor is about 112 kilometres (70 miles) southeast of Richmond.

The Windsor police chief didn’t respond to AP's messages sent through the police department’s Facebook page over the weekend and the town's mayor didn’t respond to two emails seeking comment.