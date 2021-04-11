Seven Catholic clergy, including two French citizens, have been kidnapped in Haiti, said the spokesman of the Bishop's Conference for the island nation, which has been rocked by unrest.

Five priests and two nuns were abducted in the morning in Croix-des-Bouquets, a commune northeast of the capital Port-au-Prince, while they were "on their way to the installation of a new parish priest," Father Loudger Mazile told AFP.

The kidnappers had demanded a $1 million ransom for the group, which includes one French priest and one French nun, he added.

Haitian authorities suspect an armed gang called "400 Mawozo" – which is active in kidnappings – is behind the abduction, according to a police source.

The French embassy in Haiti did not respond to AFP's request for comment.

Kidnappings on rise