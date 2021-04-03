Iran has said it wants the United States to lift all sanctions and rejected any "step-by-step" easing of the restrictions.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday that Tehran was opposed to any gradual easing of sanctions.

"No step-by-step plan is being considered," Khatibzadeh told Press TV.

"The definitive policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the lifting of all US sanctions."

Vienna nuclear talks

The two countries said on Friday they will hold indirect talks in Vienna from next week as part of broader negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers.

The US State Department said the focus would be on "the nuclear steps that Iran would need to take in order to return to compliance" with that agreement.