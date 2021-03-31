The Israeli police officer who killed a mentally ill Palestinian man in the Wadi Nisnas neighbourhood of Haifa, was released after being questioned, Ynetnews reported on Tuesday. He was also reportedly forbidden from talking about the details of the incident.

The incident happened two days ago when the mother of 33- year-old Munir Anabtawi sought the police’s help in admitting her son to hospital. She was supposed to call the ambulance but seemingly dialled the police by mistake. Her son was having a nervous breakdown, which was triggered after she refused to give him money for cigarettes.

As the police showed up at the scene, they shot him dead.

"Police killed my son in cold blood instead of helping him. They interrogated me without informing me of the death of my son," Itaf Anabtawi told Arab48 News Agency. "He posed no threat nor had he been violent before"

The Israeli police claimed that Munir ran towards them with a knife and inflicted minor injuries to a police officer, a claim the victim’s family denies, saying it doesn’t hold up, nor does it justify the killing.

Speaking to Channel 13, Munir’s aunt says he attempted to cut himself with the knife, but had not targeted the police.

“They have guns. (Why not) shoot him in the leg? Shoot him in the hand,” she added.

The victim’s brother, Munir Anabtawi, told the media that the police’s behaviour was “cowardly” as they “assassinated” him instead of dealing with the situation as it should have been.

“They are not professional enough to deal with the problem,” Amir Anabtawi said. “Why five bullets? Fine, give him one. He’s down. But one, and another, and another and another. They ‘neutralised’ him,” he said sarcastically.