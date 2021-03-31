Two Capitol Police officers have sued former US president Donald Trump for inciting the January 6 insurrection that left dozens of their fellow officers injured and one dead.

Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby said they suffered "physical and emotional injuries" in the riot they said was fomented by Trump, when he was in his final weeks as president and refusing to accept his election defeat.

"The insurrectionists were spurred on by Trump’s conduct over many months in getting his followers to believe his false allegation that he was about to be forced out of the White House because of massive election fraud," they said in the suit filed in federal court in Washington.

"The insurrectionist mob, which Trump had inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted, forced its way over and past the plaintiffs and their fellow officers, pursuing and attacking them."

Blassingame, a 17-year veteran of the Capitol police force, said he incurred injuries to his head and back and suffers emotionally from the event.