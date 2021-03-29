Turkey is preparing a new law for the sake of better water management, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We are preparing a water law in parliament to reach our goals faster and to prevent conflicts of authority in water management,” Erdogan said in the capital Ankara at the launch of a new Water Council and mass opening ceremony for 363 facilities.

Erdogan said the new council will help shape the water law.

Stressing that Turkey needs to renew agricultural irrigation systems, he said the country should use its existing resources more efficiently by encouraging water conservation.

Sharing water resources