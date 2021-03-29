TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Turkey preparing new law for better water management
Despite the fact that Turkey is a water-stressed country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it has to share its limited water resources with neighbouring Iraq and Syria.
Erdogan: Turkey preparing new law for better water management
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he delivers a speech during his governing party's congress in Ankara, Turkey, on March 24, 2021. / AP
March 29, 2021

Turkey is preparing a new law for the sake of better water management, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We are preparing a water law in parliament to reach our goals faster and to prevent conflicts of authority in water management,” Erdogan said in the capital Ankara at the launch of a new Water Council and mass opening ceremony for 363 facilities.

Erdogan said the new council will help shape the water law.

Stressing that Turkey needs to renew agricultural irrigation systems, he said the country should use its existing resources more efficiently by encouraging water conservation.

READ MORE:How Istanbul’s wounded Golden Horn became Turkey’s success story

Sharing water resources

Recommended

Despite the fact that Turkey is a water-stressed country, he said it has to share its limited water resources with neighbouring Iraq and Syria.

“We have always shown the necessary sensitivity to meeting the water needs of our neighbours. We have never turned the water issue into a threat or a bargaining tool in our bilateral ties. We will maintain this same fair attitude going forward,” he added.

Erdogan said a total of 363 facilities built by the State Waterworks have been put into service for the public. A total of 146.5 million cubic meters of water is stored and 12.3 million cubic meters of drinking water comes annually thanks to these facilities, he added.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and a drought, last year Turkey broke a national record for agricultural output, he added.

"Our agricultural output rose 20 percent compared to the previous year to 334 billion (Turkish) liras. We continue our leadership in agricultural output in Europe,” he said.

This year, the government will provide a total of 24 billion Turkish liras in agricultural support to producers, he said.

READ MORE:Climate change responsible for spring and winter within weeks

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters