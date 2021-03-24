Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's deputy ruler and the United Arab Emirates' long-serving finance minister, has died, Dubai's ruler said.

Sheikh Hamdan, 75, was the brother of the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum. He had been unwell for some months and had surgery abroad in October.

Dubai's ruler bid farewell to "my brother, my support, my lifelong friend".

The UAE's de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nayhan, tweeted: "Today we lost one of the UAE's faithful men after a life rich with giving and true patriotic work."

Funeral prayers will be restricted to family members due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Dubai Media Office said.

Dubai announced 10 days of mourning with flags to be flown at half-mast and a closure of government institutions in the emirate for three days as of Thursday.

In 2008, Dubai's ruler established the line of succession in the emirate by naming his son Hamdan, 38, as crown prince. His other son Maktoum is also a deputy ruler of Dubai.

The emirate, part of the UAE federation, is the Middle East's business, trade and tourism hub.

Racing champion

Sheikh Hamdan enjoyed huge success on the racecourse, winning both the Epsom Derby and the Melbourne Cup twice.