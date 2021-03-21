WORLD
3 MIN READ
Policemen hurt during clashes at law-and-order protest in England
Thousands of demonstrators had converged in Bristol, ignoring Covid-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests.
Policemen hurt during clashes at law-and-order protest in England
Demonstrators stand near a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. / Reuters
March 21, 2021

Several policemen have been injured as violent clashes broke out after a demonstration in southwest England against increased police powers.

Thousands of people earlier gathered in Bristol city located west of England for the "Kill the Bill" protest in reaction to a controversial bill that plans to increase police powers against protesters.

The Avon and Summerset Police statement said a few hundred people started a "violent disorder" following the peaceful rally and threw rocks, bottles and firework at police officers.

"These scenes are absolutely disgraceful, and they will be widely condemned by people across the city. There can never be any excuse for a wanton disorder," Chief superintendent Will White said.

"Officers have been subjected to considerable levels of abuse and violence," he added.

White said a police officer "suffered a broken arm and another suffered broken ribs," and both were taken to hospital.

Footages that appeared on social media showed unattended p olice vans on fire.

"At least two police vehicles have been set on fire, and damage has been caused to the outside of the station," White said.

READ MORE: London police chief won't resign after vigil clashes

Recommended

Interior minister Priti Patel condemned the clashes as "unacceptable".

"Thuggery and disorder by a minority will never be tolerated," she tweeted.

A local MP from the opposition Labour Party, Darren Jones, described the scenes as "completely unacceptable. You don't campaign for the right to peaceful protest by setting police vans on fire or graffitiing buildings.

"Avon and Somerset Police were on duty today to facilitate a peaceful protest not to deal with criminal behaviour," he said.

Mass gatherings are currently banned in England under coronavirus restrictions.

READ MORE: London police in spotlight after video of Black man's arrest emerges

On Saturday, an anti-lockdown rally in London that drew thousands of protesters also left several police officers hurt and saw at least 36 people arrested.

The controversial bill came under fire, especially after police intervention and arrest of some women in a peaceful vigil in Clapham, London, following the alleged kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard by an off-duty police officer earlier this month.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests