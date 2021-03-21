US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has arrived in Kabul on his first trip to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, amid swirling questions about how long American troops will remain in the country.

State-owned Radio and Television Afghanistan and popular TOLO Television reported Austin's arrival in Kabul from India on Sunday.

He also met with senior Afghan government officials, including President Ashraf Ghani.

Austin said on Twitter he had come to "listen and learn", on his first trip to Afghanistan since his appointment.

"This visit been very helpful for me, and it will inform my participation in the review we are undergoing here with (U.S. President Joe Biden)," he added.

President Joe Biden said last week in an ABC News interview that it will be "tough" for the US to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

But he said that if the deadline, which is laid out in an agreement between former president Donald Trump's administration and the Taliban, is extended, it wouldn't be by a "lot longer."

Taliban warns of consequences

In response, the Taliban on Friday warned of consequences if the US doesn't meet the deadline.

Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban negotiation team, told reporters that if US troops stay beyond May 1, "it will be a kind of violation of the agreement. That violation would not be from our side. ... Their violation will have a reaction."

Washington is reviewing the agreement the Trump administration signed with the Taliban last year.

US letter to Ghani